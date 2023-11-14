‘US’s letter to political parties won’t impact polls schedule announcement’

Says EC secretary ahead of tomorrow's meeting to discuss schedule

The US's letter to the three major political parties, urging them to hold talks without any conditions, will not have any bearing on the announcement of the election schedule, Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said today.

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu wrote to the Awami League, BNP, and the Jatiya Party, urging unconditional talks to unlock the political stalemate.

Asked whether the US letter would have any impact on the announcement of the schedule, Jahangir said, "No. There will be no impact."

"The commission is not aware of whether it is a letter of dialogue, because it didn't come to the commission. The commission has prepared a roadmap in light of its constitutional duties and according to that the elections will be held," he said told reporters at his office.

Jahangir said that he would hold a press briefing at 10:00am tomorrow to inform when and how the schedule would be announced.

The EC will hold a meeting at 5:00pm tomorrow to discuss the schedule of the upcoming 12th Parliamentary elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will address the nation following the meeting, EC sources said.

Jahangir said it was tradition that the chief election commissioner announces the election schedule in his address to the nation. " The tradition will continue this time too," he added.