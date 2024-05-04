Using Horse in Campaign: Upazila chairman candidate show caused

An aspirant for the chairman post in the upcoming upazila parishad elections in Baufal upazila of Patuakhali was issued a show-cause notice yesterday for violating polls code of conduct.

Md Shaheen Sharif, upazila election officer and also assistant returning officer, issued the show cause notice to Abdul Motaleb Howladar, incumbent chairman and also candidate with "horse" symbol, for holding a procession with two horses in the upazila on Thursday night as part of his polls campaign.

Using animals in election campaigns is a violation of the polls code of conduct.

In a written response to the Election Commission, Motaleb Hawladar expressed regret over the matter and apologised.

Baufal UP polls is scheduled for May 21.

Contacted, Motaleb Howladar said, "I have received the show cause notice and responded within the stipulated time."

"In the written reply, the candidate said some enthusiastic supporters took out the procession with horses while he was busy campaigning elsewhere," said ARO Shaheen Sharif.