US reiterates need for free, fair polls

The US wants Bangladesh's elections to be free, fair and peaceful as it looks to continue deepening the partnership in trade, climate space, security, and other areas where potentials exist.

"We do not support a particular government or political party or candidate in any country, and that in areas where there are elections ongoing," said US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our goal and intent is for these elections to take place in a free and fair way that respects the will of the people of that country."

Patel was asked how he evaluates the current government that, with the support of the US, took a zero-tolerance policy in combating terrorism and radicalism, which also is the national interest of US.

In response, he said last year the US and Bangladesh celebrated 50 years of diplomatic relations.

"…and of course that this is a country that we're looking to continue to deepen our relationships and partnerships with as there continue to be a number of areas, including trade, cooperation in the climate space, cooperation in the security space, and otherwise where that potential exists."