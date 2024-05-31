Upazila Polls: Third phase sees 36.24pc turnout

The overall turnout in Wednesday's third phase of the upazila polls was 36.24 percent, which is lower than the previous phase.

The Election Commission data shows that turnout in the second phase of polls held on May 21 was 37.61 percent. It was 36.10 percent in the first phase of polls held on May 8.

During the 2009 upazila polls, 70.57 percent of voters had cast their ballots. The figure dropped to 61.23 percent in 2014.

In the first phase of the elections in 78 upazilas in 2019, the turnout was 43.31 percent. In the subsequent four phases, the turnouts were 41.25 percent, 41.41 percent, 36.54 percent, and 38.62 percent. The average turnout in those polls was 40 percent.

In the third phase of this year's upazila polls, the average turnout where voters exercised their franchise through electronic voting machines was higher than where ballot paper was used.

In the previous two phases, average turnout was higher where ballot paper was used.

On Wednesday's polls, 38.79 percent of voters cast their votes in 16 upazilas where EVMs were used. It was 35.72 percent in 71 upazilas where ballot paper was used.

In the first phase of polls, average turnout in the upazilas that used EVM was 31.31 percent and it was 37 percent in the others.

In the second phase, average turnout was 32.17 percent where EVMs were used and 38.47 percent where ballot papers were used.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said a thorough analysis will be needed to know the reason behind the difference in turnouts.

In the third phase, Sathkhira Sadar witnessed the highest 58.83 percent turnout, while Lakshmipur Sadar recorded the lowest 13.64 percent. Voting in both the upazilas was conducted using paper ballots.

AL SWEEPS AGAIN

Like the first two phases, Awami League men won the lion's share of chairman positions during the third phase as well.

Though the ruling party did not field candidates this year, grassroots AL leaders ran for chairman posts as independents.

Party sources said at least 70 AL leaders have been elected upazila chairman and at least two expelled BNP leaders have won chairman polls.

BNP boycotted the elections, saying polls cannot be held in a free and fair manner under the incumbent Election Commission. The party has expelled many grassroots leaders for running in the elections.

The sixth upazila parishad elections are being held in four phases this year, and polls will take place in 56 upazilas in the fourth phase on June 5.

Besides, 20 upazilas where elections were postponed due to Cyclone Remal will be held on June 9.