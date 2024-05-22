Upazila polls: Second phase too marked by low turnout

Most polling centres in 156 upazilas see thin presence of voters

The second phase of upazila parishad elections also saw a low voter turnout.

The usual election-day fervour was missing as most of the voting centres across 156 upazilas wore a deserted look due to a poor presence of voters.

Yesterday's polls witnessed sporadic incidents of violence that left one person dead in Cox's Bazar and over a score injured in other places.

After voting ended, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal estimated that over 30 percent of votes were cast in the second phase. "It was very encouraging."

One of the main reasons for the low turnout may be that a major political party announced that it boycotted the polls and discouraged people from voting. It can happen in any democratic system, Awal said while talking to reporters at the Election Commission office.

"There is no problem with our voting system. The crisis lies in politics. I think if politics follows a healthy process, this problem of low turnout can be resolved," he said.

Briefing journalists at the party president's Dhanmondi office after the voting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the turnout was satisfactory and the elections were held peacefully.

He said BNP, TIB, and some anti-national intellectuals are spreading propaganda and falsehood about the elections so that people lose interest in polls.

If the CEC's estimate is proven correct, this would be the lowest voter turnout in upazila polls since 2009, said EC sources.

The turnout was 36 percent in the first phase of upazila elections held on May 8.

It was 70.57 percent in the 2009 upazila polls, which fell to 61.23 percent in 2014. On average, it stood at 40 percent in the 2019 upazila polls conducted in five phases.

In the January 7 national election, the voter turnout was 42 percent.

The BNP and many other parties are staying off the upazila polls, like they did during the January 7 national election saying that EC is "not capable of holding the elections in a free and fair manner".

In Cox's Bazar, Saifur Alam, 38, of Mammora village, a supporter of chairman candidate Abu Taleb, was stabbed to death by rivals in Eidgaon upazila yesterday evening.

Talking to The Daily Star, Taleb, also president of the upazila unit AL, alleged that activists of his rival candidate Samsul Alam, who contested the polls with motorbike symbol, carried out the attack in Mammora village.

One of Saifur's fellow supporter Delwar, "A group of activists of motorbike symbol tried to abduct me. When Saifur came to save me, they stabbed him to death on the spot."

However, Samsul could not be contacted for comments over the phone.

Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar police, Saifur was killed in a clash between the supporters of two chairman candidates and it took place far away from the polling station.

Police were investigating the incident, he said.

Meanwhile in Chattogram, at least 15 people were wounded as supporters of two chairman candidates clashed at Jobra Government Primary School Centre in Hathazari upazila.

In Rajshahi, at least eight people were injured in two clashes between the activists of two chairman contenders at two polling stations.

At least 12 houses and 30 piles of hay of supporters of a chairman candidate were set on fire and 12 cattle were robbed allegedly by rivals in Para Kachua village of Gaibandha's Gobindaganj upazila.

In Jajira upazila of Shariatpur, at least five journalists and a policeman were injured in an attack allegedly by supporters of a chairman candidate.

Another journalist was physically assaulted at Shishpur Government Primary School centre in Cumilla Sadar South upazila.

In Gazipur, an assistant presiding officer was injured in an attack by the supporters of a chairman candidate in Sreepur upazila.

In Brahmanbaria's of Kashba upazila, a polling agent of a chairman candidate was seen casting fake votes at Atol Bihari High School centre around 9:15am.

In Laxmipur upazila, a union parishad chairman was detained by law enforcers for around four hours over influencing Ramganj upazila parishad polls.

In Noakhali, a mobile court directed local police to file a case against six polling officials on charge of assisting a man to cast fake voters in Sonaimuri upazila.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]