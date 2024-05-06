Upazila polls: UP member asks supporters to go to polling centres with firearms in B’baria

A union parishad member in Brahmanbaria has instructed his men to carry firearms to the polling centres on the day of the upcoming Upazila Parishad Elections.

At an election rally of chairman candidate Sayedur Rahman Swapan -- paternal cousin of Law Minister Anisul Huq -- in the Brahmangram area of Kasba upazila on Friday, Kabir Hussain, member of Binauti union parishad said, "We need to go to polling centres with guns inside bags to ensure our candidate's victory..."

In the 79-second video clip, which has been collected by this newspaper, Kabir also forced people to make commitment in response to his call to bring firearms.

After the video went viral on social media, Returning Officer Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Md Saiful Islam directed Kasba Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Shahriar Muktar to probe the matter.

The UNO later summoned Kabir Hussain.

He said, "In response to my call, Kabir came to my office and provided his written explanation regarding the issue."

When contacted, Kabir told The Daily Star, "I was speaking in my local accent, so people may have heard me differently.

"Sayedur Rahman Swapan was present when I gave the UNO an explanation of the situation," he added.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases across the country. The first phase be held on May 8.