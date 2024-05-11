Upazila Polls: Defeated candidate held for beating winner’s supporter

Police arrested a defeated chairman candidate and his driver on the charge of beating a supporter of an elected chairman in Natore on Thursday night.

Shariful Islam Ramzan, secretary of the district Awami League, was elected chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad with "cup-saucer" symbol on May 8.

The arrestees are Jamil Hossain Milon, a contractor and son of a local AL leader, and his driver Bashar, said Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station.

Milon and his supporters took Rubel Islam, a supporter of Ramzan, from his house to Milon's office at Taltola around 9:00pm.

At that time, Rubel was beaten there, said the OC.

On information from locals, police rushed to spot, rescued Rubel and detained Bashar. Milon, who was not available there at that time, was arrested later, said Mizanur.

Rubel's father Alam Gazi filed a case against 11 people including Milon and around 15 unnamed persons.

Meanwhile, a Natore court granted the arrestees bail when they were produced before it yesterday, said the OC.

They are investigating the incident, added the police officer.

Md Tariqul Islam, superintendent of police in Natore, said they are trying to arrest the other accused.