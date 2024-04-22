Upazila Polls: 2,055 aspirants file nominations in second phase

A total of 2,055 aspirants submitted nomination papers to contest in the second phase of upazila elections slated for May 21. In this phase, a total of 160 upazilas will go to polls.

Yesterday was the last day to submit the nomination papers.

A total of 730 aspirants have submitted nominations for chairman posts, 763 for vice chairman posts, and 562 for vice chairman posts reserved for women, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star yesterday afternoon.

Through upazila elections, voters elect public representatives for the positions of chairmen, vice chairmen, and vice chairmen (reserved for women).

As there is only one candidate each for the posts of chairman, vice chairman, and female vice chairman in the polls for Cumilla Adarsha Sadar upazila and Chattogram's Raozan upazila, if their nominations are approved after scrutiny, the EC will declare them winners unopposed without holding the elections.

Under the same circumstances, because of uncontested candidates, elections might not also be necessary for positions of chairman and female vice chairman in Chattogram's Rangunia upazila, and female vice chairman in Narayanganj's Araihazar upazila, Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, and Rangamati's Rajasthali upazila.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 23, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 30.

Meanwhile, Lutfol Habib, a chairman aspirant in Natore's Singra upazila, yesterday announced his withdrawal of candidacy in the face of abduction allegation.

Three people, including Delwar Hossain, another chairman aspirant from the same upazila, and his brother, were abducted on the last date of submission of nominations for the first phase of the polls slated for May 8.

Lutfol, joint general secretary of the Singra upazila Awami League and a former chairman of Sherkol Union Parishad is also a brother-in-law of ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He announced his withdrawal in a video message in the morning, said Jannatul Ferdous, general secretary of Singra upazila Awami League.

In his video message, he stated that he decided to withdraw from the election as per the prime minister's orders.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

A total of 150 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase on May 8.

On April 17, EC announced 1,786 aspirants as valid candidates for the first phase of the polls, and today is the last date for withdrawal of candidature for this phase.

A total of 112 upazilas will go to polls in the third phase, slated for May 29.