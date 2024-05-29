Upazila Election: This phase also set to see low turnout

Say experts as 87 upazilas go to polls today

A total of 87 upazilas will go to polls today in the third phase of the upazila parishad elections.

According to election experts, the third phase of the elections may have a low turnout due to a lack of enthusiasm and festivity among voters, as seen in the last two phases.

They are concerned that today's polls will result in one-sided competition due to the general apathy toward the electoral process, as evidenced by 36 percent voter turnout in the first phase and 38 percent in the second phase -- the lowest turnout since 2009, when it was 70.57 percent.

The battle of ballots will take place among the independents, mostly from the ruling Awami League, as other political parties have not fielded any candidates.

The BNP, among other parties, is staying away from the polls as it did in the January 7 election, saying that the incumbent Election Commission is not capable of holding the elections for local government bodies in a free and fair manner.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Ifekharuzzaman said that similar to national elections, upazila elections are increasingly witnessing one-party dominance.

"Aside from around three percent of the total candidates, the rest are all independents, most of whom are ruling Awami League leaders."

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), said, "Only a small number of voters are turning up at the polling stations as the majority of them have lost faith in the electoral system that has nearly collapsed."

He added that voters still worry whether they will even be able to cast their ballots freely.

Meanwhile, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the matter of voter turnout did not depend on the EC's efforts, as it only dealt with the issue of ensuring security for voters and candidates.

"The EC has asked security personnel to strictly maintain law and order at the polling stations during the election."

Initially, the EC was scheduled to hold elections in 112 upazilas in the third phase. But it suspended elections in 22 upazilas due to Cyclone Remal.

It also withheld elections in two upazilas due to High Court orders and deaths of candidates.

Furthermore, there will be no elections in Pirojpur's Bhandaria upazila since all chairman and vice chairman candidates were elected unopposed.

A total of 1,152 candidates -- 397 for chairman, 456 for vice chairman, and 299 for vice chairman reserved for women posts -- are contesting in the polls, during which some 2.08 crore voters are expected to vote at 7,450 polling centres.