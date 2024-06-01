Upazila Election: EC summons state minister over polls code violation

The Election Commission yesterday summoned State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman, saying he violated the electoral code of conduct by campaigning for multiple upazila polls candidates in Patuakhali's Rangabali.

In a letter sent by the EC, Mohibur was asked to appear before the commission on June 2 and offer an explanation in this matter.

In the letter, the EC said the state minister sought votes for the candidates running in the Rangabali upazila polls to be held on June 5.

According to the letter, Mohibbur sought votes for upazila chairman candidate Saiduzzman Mamun, vice chairman candidate Roushan Mridha and candidate for vice chairman reserved for women Ferdousi Parveen while distributing relief aid among the flood-affected victims at Kodalia Ghat in Chhota Baishdia union and in Chalitabunia Bazar of Chalitabunia Union in Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila on Thursday.

According to the electoral code of conduct of upazila polls, no MPs or ministers can take part in electioneering for any polls candidate.

The EC, in separate letters, also asked Saiduzzman Mamun, Roushan Mridha and Ferdousi Parveen to appear before the commission to offer their explanation in this matter on the same day.