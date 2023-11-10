Undisrupted voting rights EC's top priority: CEC

The Election Commission's main desire is that no one should be disrupted from exercising their right to vote during the upcoming national elections, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today.

He said this while inaugurating a two-day training programme for divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, regional election officers at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

This is the second batch of officials attending the training programme in the lead-up to the national election due early next year.

"Our main desire is that voting rights should not be disrupted. Voters should be able to vote. That's what we want to see," he said.

"If there is an attempt at rigging [the results of the polls], and if it came out in the media, our neutrality will also be called into question. Our failures and inefficiencies will be reflected," he said.