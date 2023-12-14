Elections
Staff Correspondent
Thu Dec 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 14, 2023 01:26 AM

UN wants Bangladeshis to vote without intimidation

The UN wants every Bangladeshi to be able to vote free of intimidation and repercussions in the upcoming election.

"We continue to engage on this issue and continue to call for the organisation of free and fair elections in which every Bangladeshi can vote, free of intimidation, or free of any repercussions," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, told reporters at a briefing in New York on Tuesday.

He made the comments when a journalist referred to six leading human rights organisations urging the international community to stand for the protection of fundamental rights and democracy in Bangladesh.

The next election is scheduled to be held on January 7.

The international community is closely watching the polls against the backdrop of last two elections which were allegedly mired with irregularities.

