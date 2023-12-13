UN wants Bangladeshis to vote without intimidation

Says Stéphane Dujarric

The UN wants every Bangladeshi to be able to vote free of intimidation and repercussions in the upcoming election.

"We continue to engage on this issue and continue to call for the organisation of free and fair elections in which every Bangladeshi can vote, free of intimidation, or free of any repercussions," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general told reporters at a regular briefing in New York on Tuesday.

He made the comments when a journalist referred to six leading international human rights organisations, including Robert F Kennedy Human Rights and ICAED, urging the international community to stand for the protection of fundamental rights and democracy in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's next general election is scheduled to be held on January 7. The international community is closely watching the polls against the backdrop of last two elections which were allegedly mired with irregularities.