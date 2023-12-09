UN reiterates hope for free, fair polls in Bangladesh

The UN has reiterated its hope for a free, fair and credible election in Bangladesh.

"I would just refer you to what I've already said extensively on the election in Bangladesh and our hopes for a free, fair, and credible election there," Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters during a briefing yesterday.

He made the comment when the journalist referred to a letter of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen to the office of the UN Secretary-General's Office later last month, requesting for playing a constructive role in its political progress in the context of the "undue, unwarranted and vested political pressure" the country is facing from different corners ahead of the election.

The letter comes amid West's repeated calls for a free, fair and participatory election, scheduled for January 7 next year, after two controversial polls in 2014 and 2018.

In the letter, Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is "a crusader of democracy and she went through lots of pain to guarantee right to vote, right to food and right to decent life".

Asked about the letter, Stéphane Dujarric said he hasn't seen the letter.