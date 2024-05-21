Two youths fined for casting fake votes in Rangpur

A mobile court sentenced fined two youths for casting fake votes in a polling centre during Rangpur's Mithapukur upazila parishad elections today.

Ruman Mira, 27, and Rashed Mia ,28, both from Durgapur village, were caught red-handed at Shathibari College poling centre in Mithapukur upazila as they were not voters for this polling centre, said Ferdous Wahid, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur Police Station.

Later, police produced them before the mobile court that fined them Tk 10,000 each, in default, they will have to suffer one month of jail, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

However, the police could not say anything about the loyal chairman candidate of the convicts.

Voting was held in a total of 156 centers in the upazila.

Former Mithapukur Upazila Jubo League president Kamruzzaman Kamru, former Mithapukur Upazila Awami League president Motahar Hossain Mondal Mawla (motorcycle), and former lawmaker Shah Alam Fakir's son Engineer Shah are contesting the elections for the chairman post.