Two presiding officials held for assisting outsiders to vote

Police arrested a presiding officer and an assistant presiding officer in a case filed for allegedly assisting outsiders to case votes illegally at a polling centre in Rajnagar upazila of Moulvibazar during yesterday's second phase upazila parishad elections.

The arrestees are presiding officer Akash Das, 32, and assistant presiding officer Zakir Hossain, 30, reports our local correspondent quoting police.

They were shown arrested after Rajnagor Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Suprabhat Chakma filed the case with the Rajnagar Police Station against the four persons, including the two arrestees, this afternoon, said Sawkat Masud Bhuiya, sub-inspector of Rajnagar Police Station.

Two other accused are polling officers Jamil Ahmed and Asma Begum.

The complainant also brought allegations of neglecting their duties and exerting undue influence at Panjanandpur Government Primary School polling centre during the voting.

SI Sawkat Masud Bhuiya, also the investigation officer, said following the polling agents, police took Akash and Zakir to the police station for interrogation after the voting ended yesterday.

They were shown arrested after the case was filed against them today, added the police official.

Mirza Mazharul Anwar, officer-in-charge of Rajnagar Police Station, also confirmed the incident.