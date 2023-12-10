Tuku’s wealth doubles since 2018

Deputy speaker of the parliament Shamsul Hoque Tuku's wealth more than doubled since 2018, according to his affidavit submitted to the EC.

Tuku is a three-time elected lawmaker from Awami League for Pabna-1 constituency.

Tuku mentioned in the affidavit an annual income of over Tk 26 lakh this year from different sources including agriculture, house rent, law profession, honorarium, allowance as freedom fighter, bank interests, savings certificates, and stocks.

His annual income was Tk 11 lakh in 2018.

He now possesses Tk 5.3 lakh in cash, Tk 47.06 lakh as deposits in banks and financial institutions, and Tk 3.71 crore as investment in postal service, savings certificates and other sectors.

In 2018, Tuku and his wife jointly had Tk 1.05 lakh in cash; Tk 28 lakh as deposits to bank and financial institutions, and Tk 1.99 lakh as investment in postal service, savings certificates and other sectors.

Five years ago, Tuku's had loans from different banks and financial institutions worth around Tk 57 lakh. Now he has loans of Tk 2.20 lakh, according to the affidavit.