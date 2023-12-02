Transfer all UNOs, OCs in phases

EC asks public admin, home ministries

In a rare move, the Election Commission has asked for the transfer of all upazila nirbahi officers and officers-in-charge of police stations.

The EC on Thursday instructed the senior secretary of the public administration ministry to transfer all upazila nirbahi officers.

The commission asked the government to send it a proposal for the transfer of those UNOs, who have been serving at their stations for over one month, in the first phase.

On the same day, the EC instructed the senior secretary of the home ministry's Public Security Division to transfer the officers-in-charge of all police stations across the country.

The government has been asked to send the EC a proposal to transfer those OCs, who have been serving at a police station for over six months, in the first phase.

The EC has instructed the ministries concerned to complete the first phase of the transfers before December 5.

The UNOs are performing duties as the assistant returning officers (AROs) for the January 7 polls. The OCs play a key role in maintaining law and order.

The EC said the move to transfer them was intended for ensuring a free and fair national election.

The returning officers (ROs) with the help of the AROs do all the necessary works to conduct an election. They have the legal powers, under the electoral laws, to ensure a free and fair election.

Asked about the EC's move, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said bringing such a change in the field administration is meaningless if elections are uncontested.

Due to the transfers, the field-level officers will suffer, he told The Daily Star.

"Seeing the election process, it is now quite clear to all which party will win the election and form the government. It seems to me that this time the election outcome will be the same like those of the last two parliamentary polls," he added.

Many people raised questions about the roles of the police and administration officials played during and after the 2018 general election.

The then EC did not have any effective control over those officials, political analysts say.

Top administration and police officials said the previous ECs did not take such an initiative ahead of the general elections in 2008, 2014 and 2018.

"There had been a massive reshuffle of the police officials, including the OCs, ahead of the 2001 general election," former IGP Nurul Huda told The Daily Star.

The letter issued to the senior secretary of the Public Security Division says, "The Election Commission has taken the decision in order to conduct the 12th parliamentary polls in a free and fair manner."

Copies of the letters were also sent to the cabinet secretary and the inspector general of police (IGP).

Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operations) at the Police Headquarters, said they have received the EC's instructions.

"We have to follow the instructions as the polls scheduled has been announced," he told this newspaper last night.

Anwar said there are 636 police stations across the country. He, however, could not say immediately how many OCs have been serving at their respective police stations for over six months.

The Police Headquarters will first collect information about OCs serving more than six months at their respective police stations, he added.