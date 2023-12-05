Transfer of 47 UNOs approved in 1st phase

The Election Commission yesterday approved a public administration ministry proposal for transfer of 47 upazila nirbahi officers in the first phase, ahead of the January 7 national elections.

The EC's approval came after it received the ministry's proposal for transfer of 47 UNOs, who served over two years at their stations.

The UNOs include 13 in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, two each in Rangpur and Barishal, four in Khulna and six each from Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi.

The EC on November 30 asked two senior secretaries of the public administration and home ministries to transfer all 495 UNOs and 636 officers-in-charge ain phases, to ensure a free and fair national election.

In the first phase, the EC asked for transfer of UNOs working at an upazila for over a year to other districts and OCs working at a police station for over six months to other districts or elsewhere. Earlier, the field level administration made an initial list of 207 UNOs who served over one-year at their stations.

Meanwhile, the EC yesterday issued a letter to senior secretary to the security service division of the home ministry, extending the deadline for transfer proposals of all OCs by December 8, instead of December 5.

Zahirul Islam, additional deputy inspector general at the PHQ, said they are preparing for transfer of 326 OCs in the first phase, as per the EC directive.