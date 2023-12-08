Transfer of 158 more UNOs, 338 OCs okayed by EC

The Election Commission yesterday approved the transfer of 158 more upazila nirbahi officers and 338 officers-in-charge of police stations ahead of the January 7 national polls.

The decision was made in the afternoon after the EC approved two proposals from the public administration ministry: one for the transfer of 110 UNOs and another for the transfer of 48, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said.

He added that the OCs will be transferred to other police stations within the same district or in other districts.

At least 32 OCs of police stations under the DMP were transferred to other stations, also under the metropolitan police.

"The UNOs will be transferred to upazilas in other districts, but within the same division of their current work station."

Earlier in the day, Election Commissioner Brig Gen (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan told The Daily Star they approved the proposal regarding the transfer of the OCs in line with the recommendation of the authorities concerned.

Anwar Hossain, deputy inspector general (operations) at the police headquarters, said, "The transferred OCs will hand over their charges to the newly appointed OCs [of the stations concerned] and will take charge of their new stations once the approved transfer list reaches PHQ."

The EC on November 30 sent letters to the senior secretaries of the public administration and home ministries, asking for the transfer of all UNOs and OCs across the country. The letters said the transfers would be made with the intention to ensure a free and fair election.

On December 4, the commission approved a public administration ministry proposal for the transfer of 47 UNOs, who served at their current workplace for over two years.

With this, it has so far approved the transfer of 205 UNOs. The list involved those who served their station for over a year.

Meanwhile for the OCs, this was the first transfer list and it involved those who worked at their current station for over six months, public administration ministry and PHQ officials said.