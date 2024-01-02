Threatening returning officer: EC cancels Paban's Lakshmipur-1 candidacy

He is the first Jan 7 aspirant to have candidacy cancelled for violating electoral code

The Election Commission today cancelled the candidacy of Lakshmipur-1 independent candidate Md Habibur Rahman Paban, also a presidium member of Jubo League, for violating the electoral code of conduct.

He is the first candidate for the January 7 national polls to have his candidacy cancelled for electoral code violation. Candidacies were not cancelled for this reason in the 2014 and 2018 elections, EC sources said.

The commission took the decision regarding Paban's candidacy after holding a hearing yesterday.

The EC issued a letter to Paban today informing him of the decision.

Paban violated the electoral code of conduct and committed "pre-election irregularities" by being involved in election crimes,

According to the EC, Paban called the deputy commissioner of Lakshmipur, also the returning officer, on Whatsapp and made intimidating, objectionable and indecent statements and threatened to transfer the returning officer and superintendent of police within three days.

The election enquiry committee sent a report to the Election Commission on December 31, 2023 recommending legal action against the candidate.