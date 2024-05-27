Third phase of UZ polls: EC suspends elections in 19 upazilas

The Election Commission today suspended voting in 19 upazilas in the third phase of the upazila polls.

Before the announcement, 109 upazilas were scheduled to go to the polls on May 29 (Wednesday).

In a press briefing this afternoon, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said that the commission decided to suspend polls as heavy rain caused by Cyclone Remal inundated many places and left many electoral areas without electricity.

Moreover, communication with many places has been disrupted due to the cyclone, he added.

The 19 upazilas where voting has been postponed are Sharankhola, Morelganj and Mongla of Bagerhat district; Koyra, Paikgachha, Dumuria in Khulna district; Gournadi, Agailjhara of Barisal; Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, Dumki; Mathbaria of Pirojpur; Lalmohan, Tazumuddin of Bhola; Rajapur, Kathalia of Jhalakathi; Bamna of Barguna, Patharghata and Baghaichari of Rangamati.