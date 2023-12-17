Elections
Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM

Elections
Tazul's assets swell 2.5 times

Sun Dec 17, 2023 12:00 AM

Md Tazul Islam, minister of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, saw his assets grow by two and a half times, to Tk 119 crore.

This is according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

In the last four years, the minister has purchased Tk 6.12 crore worth of postal certificates and savings bonds, leading to a ten-fold increase in this asset.

His tax return states that in the last year, he got a rebate of Tk 75,000 on his purchase of securities.

He had an income of Tk 4.2 crore in the last fiscal year, according to his affidavit.

His agricultural income also soared by over 21 times, going from Tk 2.4 lakh in 2018 to Tk 55 lakh this year.

His income from residential properties also saw a 600 percent increase, and he is currently earning Tk 1.69 crore a year in rent.

Tazul Islam is contesting the 12th parliamentary election from Cumilla-9.

The minister did not provide any financial details about his dependents or partner in the affidavit.

He took loans worth Tk 4.1 crore and almost its entirety is from Jamuna Bank.

