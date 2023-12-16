Tariqat confident about AL sparing two seats

Tariqat Federation, a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, yesterday asked AL to keep its promise of sharing two seats with the party.

"This is not the final list [AL's seat-sharing]. We know we are in it," said Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, chairman of Tariqat Federation, at a press conference at its central office in Dhanmondi.

Among the partners of the alliance, three parties -- Workers' Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, and Jatiya Party (JP-Manju) -- got assurances from AL that seven seats would be shared.

However, the final decision on the Chattogram-2 seat of Maizvandary has not been taken yet.

"On December 4, there was a meeting between all the parties of the alliance. We were assured that at least two seats would be allocated to Tariqat," said Nazibul. "We are not disappointed. They [AL] didn't say that Tariqat is not on the list," he added.

His nephew and chairman of newly-registered Bangladesh Supreme Party, Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maizbhandary, has filed nomination papers for Chattogram-2.

When asked if AL might sacrifice the seat for Saifuddin, Nazibul said it will be a "terrible message" for politics if it is given to the Supreme Party.

Regarding the "AL independent" candidates, Nazibul said he will not ask for the independents' withdrawal, as he thinks it is a unique strategy to show the polls as participatory.