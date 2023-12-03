Take steps to uphold impartiality: EC tells ROs

The Election Commission has directed the returning officers to take a number of measures for upholding the commission's neutrality and acceptance before all.

The steps include protection of impartiality in the election from any quarter's influence and interference as well as motivating the voters to exercise their franchise in the upcoming national election.

The directive was made in notification no-9 issued today over the 12th parliamentary election slated for January 7.

"In line with laws, rules and code of conduct, it'll have to be ensured so that any sort of influence or inference of any vested quarter can't damage the neutrality of the election," said the notification.

The EC also asked for steps so that the election officers concerned shall not engage in any act which humiliates them before the local people. They should follow and apply the laws and rules of the EC and land properly to prevent creation of a perception among public that they are partial.

The EC said the district administration and upazila administration should encourage everyone to vote by arranging meetings in their respective areas. In this regard, the field administration was asked to maintain contact with the local political leaders.

The commission also directed law enforcers to arrange intensive mobile patrolling to create a congenial atmosphere for the voters to come to the polling stations.

The EC asked the returning officers to beef up security for vulnerable areas and important polling stations.

The commission asked for a massive campaign to inform the people about the location of polling stations.

Besides, the returning officers were asked to form a vigilance and observation team composed of local officials of various departments in their respective districts and metropolitan areas so that the neutrality of the EC will be visible to the people.