Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:36 PM
Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 08:28 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona wins Cumilla city by-elections

Star Digital Report
Sat Mar 9, 2024 07:36 PM Last update on: Sat Mar 9, 2024 08:28 PM
Photo: Facebook/Tahseen Bahar Shuchona

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona has won the Cumilla mayoral by-polls, beating her nearest opponent Monirul Hoque Sakku by a margin of 21,993 votes.

Farhad Hossain, returning officer, announced the unofficial results of the elections this evening at the Zilla School auditorium in the city.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shuchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 (Sadar) lawmaker and president of Cumilla city unit Awami League AKM Baha Uddin Bahar, secured 48,890 votes.

Expelled BNP leader Sakku, who held the mayoral seat twice, got 26, 897 votes.

Another expelled BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser got 13,155 votes while another candidate Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim bagged 5,173 votes.

Voting began in the polls at 8:00am and closed around 4:00pm. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for voting in the polls.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

কুমিল্লা সিটি উপনির্বাচনে জয়ী তাহসীন বাহার

৪৮ হাজার ৮৯০ ভোট পেয়ে জয়ী হয়েছেন তিনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাত: প্রাথমিক স্তরে নারী নিয়োগ দ্বিগুণ হলেও এখনো পিছিয়ে পরিচালনায়

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification
X