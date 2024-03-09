Tahseen Bahar Shuchona wins Cumilla city by-elections

Tahseen Bahar Shuchona has won the Cumilla mayoral by-polls, beating her nearest opponent Monirul Hoque Sakku by a margin of 21,993 votes.

Farhad Hossain, returning officer, announced the unofficial results of the elections this evening at the Zilla School auditorium in the city.

Shuchona, daughter of Cumilla-6 (Sadar) lawmaker and president of Cumilla city unit Awami League AKM Baha Uddin Bahar, secured 48,890 votes.

Expelled BNP leader Sakku, who held the mayoral seat twice, got 26, 897 votes.

Another expelled BNP leader Nizam Uddin Kaiser got 13,155 votes while another candidate Noor-ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim bagged 5,173 votes.

Voting began in the polls at 8:00am and closed around 4:00pm. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for voting in the polls.