Swapan’s loans worth over Tk 764cr

Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, an incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate for Joypurhat-2, has bank loans worth over Tk 764 crore, according to the affidavit he submitted to the EC ahead of the upcoming national polls.

In the affidavit, Swapan, a former whip at the parliament, mentioned that he loaned Tk 7,64,24,00,000 from six private banks in the last five years, as he had zero loans according to the affidavit he submitted ahead of the 2018 national election.

According to the affidavit, Swapan owns at least 14 businesses.

He mentioned his annual income is Tk 1.15 crore from those businesses and his position as MP, while his annual income from the same sources was Tk 1.02 crore.

In five years, his movable assets have also gone up from Tk 80,05,000 to Tk 1,92,00,000.

As per the 2023 affidavit, Swapan has immovable assets worth Tk 2.53 crore, while his wife's immovable assets amount to Tk 2.87 crore.

His wife also has movable assets worth Tk 67,36,000 according to the recent affidavit, while her movable assets were worth Tk 22,15,000 in 2018.

Meanwhile, Swapan's dependents have immovable assets worth Tk 2.8 crore as per the 2023 affidavit, while they have movable assets worth Tk 11.16 lakh.

His dependents have also seen a rise in their income, as their income is around Tk 24 lakh based on the recent affidavit, which was Tk 15.73 lakh in 2018.