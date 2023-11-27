Still hopeful of BNP joining polls: EC Rashida

Election Commissioner Begum Rashida Sultana today expressed hope that the BNP will join the upcoming general election.

Rashida made the remarks at the BIAM Foundation conference hall in Bogura this afternoon, reports our local correspondent.

"Even if BNP decides to come to polls, it will have to be held by January 28 next year. According to the constitution, there is no scope to extend the time," she said.

"We want all parties' participation. For this reason, we are calling out those who do not want to come to the election. We are still hopeful that they [BNP] will come. If they come then we will definitely take it into consideration," she said.

About CCTV, Rashida said, "We have no further say on this issue no company has the ability to install so many cameras at once," she said.

Rashida was participating as the chief guest in a preparatory meeting in Bogura on the occasion of the 12th National Assembly elections.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir. District Returning Officer, Superintendent of Police, District Election Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, Upazila Election Officer, and Officers-in-Charge of Bogura, Sirajganj, Naogaon, and Joypurhat police stations were present in the meeting.