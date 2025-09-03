Stay vigilant as there’ll be bid to foil election

Yunus says at meeting with 7 parties

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said that certain quarters are making every effort to foil the election scheduled for early February and expressed his resolve to hold it.

"Those who do not want the interim government to reach the stage of elections will obstruct the process in every possible way," he said during a meeting with seven political parties and one platform at his official residence, Jamuna.

CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media after the meeting.

"They will hinder the very process of shaping Bangladesh's sovereign identity. Their utmost effort will be to foil the election and create such a situation that elections cannot be held," the press secretary quoted Yunus as saying.

According to Shafiqul Alam, the chief adviser told the political leaders that obstacles would arise at every step in arranging the elections.

"They will try to sow discord in everyone's minds. We have to stay on the path, remain calm and united," Yunus told the leaders.

Leaders of the AB Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Nagarok Oikya Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Jatiya Gono Front, and Islamic outfit Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh took part in the meeting.

"Some signs of these are already visible," the chief adviser said, warning that "more will follow."

"We have to be more vigilant," Shafiqul quoted Yunus as saying.

However, the chief adviser reaffirmed his commitment to holding the election on time. "The election will be held in the first half of February. We will transfer power to an elected government."

According to the press secretary, Yunus said the election is about gaining courage to stand on our own feet and govern the country on our own terms.

"This is our election, on our own land. There should not be any scope for any country to interfere in it," Yunus said.

Talking with reporters, Islami Andolon Bangladesh's presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon said the chief adviser raised concerns about the election at the meeting.

Asked what his patry's demand was, he said, "We demanded that Awami League, Jatiya Party, and the 14-party alliance all be banned."

He said law and order is "out of control". "If the violence cannot be stopped now, how will it be contained during elections in 300 constituencies?" he asked.

He also demanded the proportionate representation system in the voting.

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Joint Secretary General Azizur Rahman said they demanded that the July Charter should include the Shapla Square massacre. He also demanded the arrest of identified criminals and collaborators of the fascist Awami League government.

Ganosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki said Yunus has sought advice and cooperation from political parties regarding the upcoming polls.

He said he has proposed forming a committee with representatives of political parties represented in the Consensus Commission to coordinate the electoral environment.

Saki said political parties are divided on justice for July victim and on reforms, but these issues need to be resolved. "Matters which are not directly linked to the constitution can be implemented through ordinances," he said.

AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju said, "We pointed out the lack of order in the government's activities. The Chittagong University incident showed a lack of coordination between the government and law enforcement agencies. Unless this is fixed, doubts about the election will persist."

Quoting the chief adviser, he added, "He himself said there is no one in his entire team with experience in conducting neutral elections. We recommended that those who have such experience be appointed, even on a contractual basis. The chief adviser has said elections are a challenge, and there is no alternative but to face it together."

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan said, "Two governments are working here, one is the interim government and another is an invisible government."

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed said the government must take measures to make the administration "neutral" during the polls.