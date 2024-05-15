Sreepur chairman aspirant's candidacy scrapped

The Election Commission today scrapped the candidacy of Jamil Hasan, an chairman aspirant running for Sreepur upazila of Gazipur, for violating electoral code of conduct.

Jamil Hasan is brother of State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali.

The commission took the decision after after holding a hearing on Jamil's alleged violations. Jamil appeared in person before the EC as summoned to explain the allegations.

However, the commission was not satisfied with his answer, said EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath.

Sreepur upazila will go to polls on May 21, on the second phase of ongoing upazila elections.

Ashok also said that the commission has acquitted Abdul Hafiz Mallik, MP of Barisal-6 constituency, who cast his ballot in open place during the first phase of upazila polls on May 8.

He apologised unconditionally appearing at the commission, he added.