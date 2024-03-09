Sonargaon UP by-polls: Clash kills 1, injures 20 including cops

A man was shot dead and another sustained bullet injuries during a clash between supporters of two candidates centring the Pirojpur Union Parishad by-election under Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj this evening, said police.

At least 20 others, including 11 policemen, were injured in the clash.

The deceased is Md Hridoy Bhuiyan, 24, of Dudhgata village, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting police.

The clash broke out around 5:30pm in front of Dudhghata Government Primary School centre, said Md Mohsin, inspector (investigation) of Sonargaon Police Station.

Mosharaf Hossain, resident medical officer, of Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex, said Hridoy was brought dead to the hospital.

His body had several bullet wound marks, he added.

The doctor said another bullet injured Omar Faruk Bhuiyan, 35, of the same village and Hridoy's cousin, was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

At least 11 police personnel were given primary treatment at the health complex, the doctor said.

According to locals and police, a by-election for a member post of Ward No 3 of Pirojpur UP was held today.

A clash broke out between supporters of two candidates -- Kaisar Ahmed Razu and Azizur Rahman -- when the result was announced in the evening. Azizurwas declared the winner.

Both parties used firearms, locally-made sharp weapons, and sticks during the clash.

Zahirul Islam, elder brother of deceased Hridoy, said they are supporters of Kaisar Ahmed Razu. When they were waiting outside the polling centre, candidate Azizur Rahman and his men attacked them.

"Azizur and his men fired guns during the clash. I have lost my younger brother and one of my cousin is struggling for life with bullet injuries in Dhaka Medical [College Hospital]."

Contacted, Narayanganj Superintendent of Police Golam Mostofa Russel said the election was held in a peaceful environment. The clash happened after the result was announced.

Rioters also barred the election officers from leaving and threw brick chips at them, he added.

Police fired two rounds of blanks to dispurse them. Eleven police personnel including an inspector were injured in the incident, he said.

"However, the young man was shot dead by a rival group. We heard another person is also suffering with bullet injury," the SP added.

Legal action will be taken after investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, Azizur Rahman was announced the winner in the by-elections according to the unofficial result, said the district election officer Kazi Istafizul Haque Akand.