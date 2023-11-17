‘Situation is tricky this time’

Former election commissioner Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain said shunning talks has pushed the country into uncertainty. This time the situation is different as the leftist parties from parties from the right are against elections under this government, he said.

The international community is putting pressure on the government to hold a free and fair election. Altogether the situation is very tricky, he said.

Even after the announcement of the election schedule, there is a chance of talks as the election schedule can be deferred for the greater interest of the country, Sakhawat said.

What is needed is the goodwill of the government and the responsibility largely lies upon the ruling party. There is no other option except dialogue to overcome the crisis, he said.