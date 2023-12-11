Shambhu’s wealth goes up by 4 times since 2018

Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, five-time Awami League lawmaker of Barguna-1 constituency, saw his wealth multiplied by four times since 2018, as per his affidavit.

The affidavit mentioned that Shambhu and his wife at present have total movable and immovable assets worth Tk 8.50 crore including their annual incomes. In 2018, the figure was Tk 2.34 crore.

Shambhu did not provide any information on two houses he owns in Barguna. He mentioned that his wife Madhavi Debnath owns two apartments worth Tk 29.45 lakh and Tk 53.24 lakh.

In 2018, Shambhu showed income of Tk 20.60 lakh from legal profession, Tk 91,836 in bank interests and Tk 33 lakh honorarium as a lawmaker. This year, his income from legal profession decreased by Tk 10.15 lakh, but bank interests increased to Tk 12.62 lakh, while he received Tk 32 lakh as lawmaker's honorarium.

Shambhu now possesses Tk 2 lakh in cash, Tk 33.80 lakh in bank deposits, Tk 45.22 lakh in FDR, and Tk 22.47 lakh in savings. In 2018, the figures were Tk 1.30 lakh cash, Tk 20 lakh, and Tk 60,000 respectively.

In 2018, Shambhu owned a pistol and a shotgun worth Tk 64,000, but now he has a 22-bore rifle and a pistol worth Tk 2 lakh.