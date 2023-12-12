Shambhu show-caused

The Electoral Inquiry Committee has issued show-cause notices to Awami League candidate Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu from Barguna-1 constituency and eight other AL leaders for violating the electoral code of conduct.

The committee chairman Ahmed Saeed, also joint district and sessions judge, served the show-cause notices.

Lawyer Mojibul Haque received the notices on behalf of the AL men yesterday.

According to the complaint, Shambhu, also the incumbent lawmaker of the constituency, and eight other AL leaders held an election campaign in the name of a special meeting at Karaibaria union on Friday.

The Election Commission on November 16 directed that no one will be allowed to take part in the election campaign till December 18 as the EC will allocate the electoral symbol on that day.