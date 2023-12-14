Shahriar earns Tk 7.9cr annually

Incumbent lawmaker and Awami League's candidate from Rajshahi-6 Mohammad Shahriar Alam's wealth surged significantly since 2008.

According to his affidavit submitted to the EC, Shahriar, also the state minister for foreign affairs, saw his annual income and assets increase in value from Tk 97,73,949 and Tk 12,52,92,460 respectively in 2008 to Tk 7,92,91,254 and Tk 95,04,73,473 respectively in 2023.

In 2008, he had bank loans worth over Tk 3.17 crore to his name and Tk 65.83 crore as chairman and managing director of 10 different apparel businesses at that time. In 2023, he has no bank loans.

Shahriar, a businessman by profession, now possesses Tk 21,45,49,173 in cash, up from Tk 1,66,40,565 in 2008.

His honorarium and allowances, however, reduced to Tk 11,04,000 in 2023 from Tk 21,41,580 in 2018.

Shahriar's earning from agriculture sector rose from Tk 1 lakh in 2008 to Tk 5.85 lakh in 2018, and remained unchanged in 2023.

This year, he mentioned investment of Tk 66,41,32,700 in shares of different companies in his name. Shahriar now also has Tk 30 lakh worth postal savings, up from Tk 23 lakh in 2008.

His wife and two sons also now possess Tk 2,03,72,467 in cash, while his wife had only Tk 5,000 in 2008.

Shahriar now uses a luxury car worth Tk 1,01,03,100 while his wife uses a vehicle worth Tk 1,16,25,575.

In 2008, he owned a SUV worth Tk 10.05 lakh and his wife used a SUV worth Tk 27 lakh.