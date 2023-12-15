Shahjahan Omar given nod to run as AL's Jhalakathi-2 nominee

The Election Commission today announced that the candidacy of Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP leader who is contesting the national election with the Awami League ticket from Jhalakathi-2, will remain valid.

EC took the decision after hearing an appeal of independent aspirant from the same constituency Muniruzzaman Munir, also an AL leader, who alleged that Omar concealed information in his affidavit about cases filed against him.

Shahjahan getting the AL ticket created a sensation as he was the vice chairman of BNP. He came out of jail and announced that he would contest the election as a ruling party nominee.

During the scrutiny of nomination papers, the returning officer announced Omar's candidature valid.

Today is the sixth and last day of EC hearing appeals regarding returning officers' decisions on nomination papers ahead of the January 7 national polls.