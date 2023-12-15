Elections
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:03 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:44 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Shahjahan Omar given nod to run as AL's Jhalakathi-1 nominee

Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:03 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:44 PM
Shahjahan Omar. File photo

The Election Commission today announced that the candidacy of Shahjahan Omar, a former BNP leader who is contesting the national election with the Awami League ticket from Jhalakathi-1, will remain valid.

EC took the decision after hearing an appeal of independent aspirant from the same constituency Muniruzzaman Munir, also an AL leader, who alleged that Omar concealed information in his affidavit about cases filed against him.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shahjahan getting the AL ticket created a sensation as he was the vice chairman of BNP. He came out of jail and announced that he would contest the election as a ruling party nominee.

During the scrutiny of nomination papers, the returning officer announced Omar's candidature valid.

Today is the sixth and last day of EC hearing appeals regarding returning officers' decisions on nomination papers ahead of the January 7 national polls.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আওয়ামী লীগ ছাড়া কারো বাসযোগ্য নেই দেশ: রিজভী

রিজভী বলেন, নেতাকর্মীদের যাদের পক্ষে সম্ভব তারা আগামীকাল সকাল ৭টার মধ্যে সাভারে জাতীয় স্মৃতিসৌধ যাবেন। সেখানে পুষ্পার্ঘ্য অর্পণ শেষে বিএনপির প্রতিষ্ঠাতা শহীদ রাষ্ট্রপতি জিয়াউর রহমানের কবরে...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|এয়ারলাইনস ও অন্যান্য

অর্থ ঘাটতি, তবুও দামি এয়ারবাস কিনতে রাজি বিমান

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification