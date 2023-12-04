Send proposals to transfer OCs by Dec 08: EC asks home ministry

The Election Commission today asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to send proposals to transfer officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations by December 08 in order to conduct the 12th parliamentary elections scheduled for January 7 in a fair manner.

The commission passed the directive in a letter sent to the Public Security Division of the home ministry.

In the letter, the EC said the ministry will have to send proposals by December 08 instead of December 05 for phased transfer of the OCs of all police stations.

Earlier, the commission asked the ministry to transfer officers-in-charge of all police stations across the country in phases to hold the upcoming national election fairly.

The EC directed that the OCs who discharged duties at their respective police stations for over six months should be transferred in the first phase.