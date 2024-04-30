Security deployment to be highest ever in UZ polls

The government is going to deploy a large number of law enforcers at each polling station for the upcoming upazila elections, to be held in phases from May 8.

A team of 17 to 18 law enforcers including four police and three Ansar members will be deployed at each polling station, which is the highest ever, to avoid any unwanted situations.

Besides, a magistrate will be there for each union, and anybody can lodge a complaint by dialing 999.

Executive magistrate will be assigned for five days -- two days before and after the poll and the polling day.

The decision was taken at a meeting of law and order centring the upcoming upazila elections with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair.

The upazila polls are slated to be held between May 8 and June 5.

For the first phase, a total of 1,588 candidates will contest in the elections to 150 upazilas. Of them, 554 will vie for chairman posts, 605 for vice chairman posts, and 429 for vice chairman posts reserved for women.

After the meeting, senior secretary to the Public Security Division Mostafizur Rahman briefed reporters.