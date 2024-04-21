Second phase of upazila polls: 2,055 submit nomination papers

A total of 2,055 aspirants submitted nomination papers for contesting the second phase of upazila elections slated for May 21.

In this phase, 160 upazilas will go to polls. Today was the last day for submission of nomination papers.

A total of 730 aspirants submitted the nominations for the chairman positions, 763 for the vice chairman and 562 for the vice chairman reserved for women, Election Commission additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath told The Daily Star this afternoon.

The Election Commission this year made it mandatory for all the aspirants of upazila elections to submit nomination papers online, he said.

"We did not receive news of any untoward incident over the submission of nomination papers," he added.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 30.