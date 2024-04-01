Second phase of upazila elections on May 21: EC

The second phase of this year's upazila elections will be held on May 21, the Election Commission said today.

A total of 161 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the second phase, the EC announced following a meeting of the election commissioners.

The EC set April 21 as the last date for nomination paper submission, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam told \reporters.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 23 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 30, he added.

The upazila elections will take place in four phases.

A total of 152 upazilas around the country will go to polls in the first phase to be held on May 8.