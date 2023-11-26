Seat-Sharing In Polls: AL allies seek more but may get less

The 14-party allies will demand the Awami League set aside more seats for them this time around but the ruling party will assign fewer seats to them compared to the last national election.

The AL may not field candidates in the constituencies of the top alliance leaders. The party may field its nominees in the rest of the constituencies which would also be open to the candidates of its allies. All the candidates would run with the electoral symbols of their respective parties, sources in the AL said.

The ruling party will adopt this strategy to make the election more participatory.

Some top 14-party alliance leaders will contest the polls with "boat", the electoral symbol of the AL.

The AL may decide on seat-sharing at the last moment, meaning the decision may be made on November 30, the last day for submitting nomination papers.

After unveiling the list of the party's 300 candidates today, the AL will take initiatives to sit with its partners over seat-sharing.

The ruling party will have the letters of withdrawal of candidatures of its nominees signed so that the candidates can be withdrawn from those seats which would be set aside for its partners, said sources.

However, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader's remarks on the necessity of seat-sharing with its allies has created unease among the 14-party alliance partners.

Speaking to reporters at the AL president's Dhanmondi office, Quader yesterday said the party was yet to make any decision on forging an electoral alliance for the January 7 national election.

"An alliance is forged against another one. If our opponents form any coalition, we will forge an alliance. If it is not needed, we will not form an alliance," he said, adding that the AL will not forge any alliance without a strategic purpose.

Some top leaders of the 14-party alliance have communicated with each other over Quader's remarks. They also contacted veteran AL leader Amir Hossain Amu, also the coordinator of the alliance, said sources.

Amu assured them that the AL will participate in the parliamentary polls under the banner of the 14-party alliance.

Earlier, the AL in a letter to the Election Commission had informed it that the party would contest the parliamentary polls under an alliance.

Speaking to The Daily Star, some leaders of the 14-party alliance said Quader made the remarks in an effort to "make a settled issue unsettled".

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said there was no logic behind Quader's remarks as the AL President Sheikh Hasina wrote to the EC informing that the party would take part in the election under an alliance and the alliance partners could run on "boat" symbol.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shirin Akter said the alliance partners will sit with the AL chief soon. If that meeting decides that the AL won't run under the banner of the alliance, the JSD will take part in the election with its own electoral symbol "torch", she added.

AL sources said Quader's remarks gave the hint that the ruling party would set out fewer seats for its allies compared to the last election.

Before the last national election in 2018, the alliance partners demanded 120 seats, but they were given 11.

Sources said the 14-party alliance partners have sent lists to the AL of their desired constituencies. According to them, Workers Party demanded 30 seats, the JSD 10 and Bangladesh Tarikat Federation 13 seats. Also, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua wants to run from Chattogram-1.

The alliance partners will bargain with the AL for 18 seats, but the ruling party may assign fewer seats to them compared to the last election.

In the 2018 elections, the 14-party allies got 11 seats, down from 15 in the 2014 polls.

Currently, there are eight lawmakers from the AL's alliance partners -- three each from the JSD and Workers Party, one from Jatiya Party (Manju) and one from Tarikat Federation. Besides, two more MPs were elected in the 2018 elections with "boat" symbol from Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, a partner of the AL-led electoral alliance.

According to sources, the JSD has finalised a list of its 40 candidates, Workers Party 21 candidates, and JP (Manju) 15 candidates. Besides, over 100 candidates from Tarikat Federation are preparing to participate in the election.