Seat-sharing deal with AL disappointing: Some JP leaders

Expressing dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing negotiations with Awami League, several Jatiya Party leaders today said the disappointing outcome is a blow to the party's grassroots activist and leaders' aspirations.

On the morning of the last day of nomination paper withdrawal, some leaders and activists gathered in front of the party's Banani office and protested over the issue.

After a day-long hectic bargain with AL over the seat sharing issue, the JP yesterday couldn't bring any change, except securing a seat for Sherifa Quader, wife of GM Quader, alleged JP insiders.

AL withdrew its candidate Mohammad Habib Hasan from Dhaka-18 (Uttara) to allow Sherifa, also an adviser to JP chairman, to contest the polls from there.

After demise of reserved seat JP MP Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury, Sherifa Quader was elected lawmaker in the reserve seats for women in parliament.

After negotiations, AL has decided to withdraw their candidature in 26 seats.

Jatiya Party's Jashore-2 seat candidate Mufti Feroz Shah said that it would have been good for the party if JP contested all the seats alone.

"But it will be very sad if there is a 'negotiation under the table' in some seats. The party will suffer. The grassroots workers of the party will be dissatisfied," he said.

Jatiya Party candidate for Jashore-5 Constituency MA Halim said that there has already been a lack of confidence among the people with this election.

Since the BNP is not going to the polls, this election could have been a single platform for the Jatiya Party, he said.

If the Jatiya Party contested the election alone, the image of the party being a "tamed opposition" among the people would have been painted differently, he added.

Some leaders and activists also criticised the way some activists celebrated the announcement of Sherifa Quader's nomination for Dhaka-18.

They said when the party, the second biggest to attend the polls, failed to increase the number of seats, such celebrations were shameful.