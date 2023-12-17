Seat-Sharing: Clock ticking; AL, JP yet to strike a deal

The Jatiya Party is issuing letters confirming its leaders that they will run for parliament with the symbol of a plough.

According to sources, JP chairman GM Quader said the letters should not be distributed because the ruling Awami League and JP has yet to agree on the number of constituencies where the ruling party will allow the main opposition to have an easy win.

The Awami League on Saturday agreed in principle to withdraw its nominees in around 26 constituencies, so that Jatiya Party candidates do not have to compete against AL picks.

But the main opposition wants easy wins in 42 constituencies. Delegations of the two parties met four times this month, but failed to reach a consensus.

A JP leader in charge of the JP chairman's office said the issue would be settled anytime.

AL leaders participating in the election as independents in over 260 constituencies have further complicated the situation for the JP because even if the AL withdraws its nominee in a constituency, the person running on JP ticket will still have to compete against an AL leader.

The only way JP can secure the easy victory it desires is if the AL nominees and the so-called AL independents retire from the race. But the AL has so far made no promises of "interfering" with the people running as independents.

Contacted yesterday, Monajat Chowdhury, JP nominee for Dinajpur-4, said, "We are in the dark about our party's stance regarding the January 7 national election. We have so many questions. We are not being able to decide what to do next as the top leaders are not giving a clear message about the election."

The JP is running out of time as today is the last day for withdrawing nomination papers.

That means after JP's "share of parliament seats" is decided, AL nominees will have to withdraw nomination papers by today.

The JP nominated candidates in 287 constituencies, said JP joint office secretary Mahmud Alam .

The AL has nominees in 298 constituencies.