Search committee to appoint honest, fearless EC members: cabinet secretary

The new Election Commission will be composed of "honest, fearless, and efficient individuals," Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid said today, following the inaugural meeting of the search committee chaired by Appellate Division Judge Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury.

While briefing reporters, Rashid clarified his role, saying, "I am not a member of the Search Committee, but we will provide administrative assistance as needed."

He further noted that the committee had discussed its approach and will determine the next steps in forming the Election Commission.

When asked about the timeline for the commission's formation, Rashid explained that the committee is mandated to submit its recommendations within 15 working days, after which the president will finalise the appointment of the Election Commission.

The interim government established this six-member Search Committee on October 31 to recommend candidates for the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

The committee is expected to propose two candidates for each position.

Apart from Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, the committee includes Justice AKM Asaduzzaman of the High Court Division, Comptroller and Auditor General Md Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Mobasser Monem, former Dhaka University International Relations Professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar, and former PSC chair Professor Zinnatun Nessa Tahmida Begum.

A notification regarding the committee's formation was issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday, outlining its mandate to ensure that the selection process adheres to legal standards and prioritises integrity and efficiency in its choices for the new Election Commission.