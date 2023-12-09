Scrutiny of Nomination Papers: Another 93 aspirants challenge returning officers’ decisions

Another 93 aspirants yesterday appealed to the Election Commission against the returning officers' decisions.

Ruling Awami League nominee for Kishoreganj-3 Nasirul Islam Khan, whose candidature was scrapped by the EC, filed an appeal questioning the candidacy of Jatiya Party leader Mujibul Haque Chunnu. Nasirul said Chunnu, the secretary general of the main opposition in the parliament, was a loan defaulter.

Nasirul's candidacy was cancelled because he concealed information about a criminal case in his affidavit. He filed another appeal against the cancellation of his candidacy.

Businessman AK Azad, an independent in Faridpur-3, filed an appeal challenging the candidacy of AL nominee Shamim Haq, stating that the latter is a dual citizen.

The EC earlier scrapped the candidacy of Barisal-4 AL nominee Shammi Ahmed because of her dual citizenship.

Former BNP lawmaker Major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman filed an appeal against the rejection of his candidacy as an independent from Kishoreganj-2. The EC cancelled his candidacy because he concealed information about cases and had defaulted on loans.

So far, 431 aspirants filed appeals to the EC. The four-day window for filing appeals closes today.

The appeal hearings will take place from December 10-15.

A total of 2,716 aspirants filed their nomination papers, and 731 of them were rejected.