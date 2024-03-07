SCBA polls end peacefully

The two-day voting for electing the new leadership of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) ended today.

Out of a total of 7,888 voters, some 5,319 lawyers cast their ballots at the SCBA auditorium in Dhaka in a festive and peaceful manner in order to elect 14 executive posts of the prime bar of the country including those of president and secretary.

The result of the election is likely to be announced today, SCBA's incumbent Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal told The Daily Star.

According to sources at the SCBA, the main contest will be between the ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

From Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, senior lawyers Abu Sayeed Sagor and Shah Monjurul Hoque are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively.

On the other hand, senior lawyers and former SCBA Secretaries AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Qudus Kazal are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively from Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

Besides, Senior Advocates MK Rahman and Md Eunus Ali Akond are contesting as independent candidates for the post of SCBA president.

Nahid Sultana Juthi and Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan are contesting as independent candidates for the post of SCBA secretary.

In last year's one-sided election, the Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won all posts of the SCBA. Pro-BNP lawyers did not cast their votes, demanding cancellation of what they said was a "farce of an election".