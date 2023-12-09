Salman F Rahman earns Tk 25.31cr annually, mostly from stocks

Around 96.6 percent of Salman F Rahman's annual income of Tk 25.31 crore comes from shares, savings certificates, bank deposits and debentures, according to an affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

The vice-chairman of the Beximco Group has assets valued at approximately Tk 312.09 crore, of which over 94 percent are movable bonds, shares of both listed and unlisted companies, and letters of credit.

Of his annual income, Tk 24.45 crore comes from debentures, bank deposits, savings certificates, and shares.

In 2018, Salman reported having an annual income of Tk 9.31 crore. In comparison, his yearly income increased by Tk 16 crore.

Salman has movable assets valued at Tk 312.09 crore -- Tk 295.52 crore in investments, Tk 53.35 lakh in cash, Tk 5.84 crore in vehicles, Tk 60.53 lakh in electric goods, and Tk 39.62 lakh in furniture.

According to the affidavit, he has investments in listed and unlisted companies in the capital market, bonds, and debentures.

Salman's movable assets were valued at Tk 276.48 crore in 2018.

According to this year's affidavit, Salman does not own a house or an apartment. However, his wife owns residential and commercial properties valued at Tk 32.47 crore. Salman has Tk 1.99 crore worth of non-agri land while his wife owns land worth Tk 3.73 crore.

In 2018, Salman showed he had a building valued at Tk 8.53 lakhs, while his wife had nothing.

In 2018, Salman showed he had non-agri land valued Tk 2.03 crore. His wife had non-agri land valued Tk 3.73 crore.

In the 2023 affidavit, Salman has Tk 80.66 crore loan under his name -- Tk 56.60 crore in unsecured loan and another loan of Tk 24.06 crore. In 2018, he had loans of Tk 83.79 crore, which means his loan decreased by Tk 3 crore.

In 2018, Salman's wife had a loan of about Tk 13 crore under her name; however, this time Salman did not show any loans under his wife's name.

Last time Salman stated that he was the Chairman of IFIC Bank, which he didn't this time.