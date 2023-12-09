Sadeeq’s income surges 730 times in 10 years

Incumbent Awami League lawmaker from Dinajpur-6 Shibli Sadeeq's income surged by 730 percent in 10 years since he was elected MP in the 2014 national polls, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

In 2014, Shibli's earnings from agricultural sector stood at Tk 40,500, in 2018 it was Tk 1,05,000, but this year it stands at Tk 29,65,000.

Meanwhile, his annual income in 2014 was Tk 6,41,000, now it is Tk 60 lakh, including Tk 18 lakh from fisheries, and Tk 27 lakh as honorarium.

His movable assets was Tk 12,68,143 in 2014, Tk 2.96 crore in 2018 and Tk 11.55 crore this year.

He now possesses Tk 1.51 crore in cash and Tk 9.51 crore in bank, up from Tk 1.20 lakh and Tk 56 lakh in 2018 respectively.

His immovable assets also increased in value from Tk 29.65 lakh in 2018 to approximately Tk 4.66 crore in 2023. His land ownership went up from 4.55 acres in 2018 to 12 acres this year, including 198 decimals of non-arable land valued at Tk 3.38 crore. He also owns a 278 sq metre flat worth Tk 97.26 lakh.

Additionally, Shadeeq owns a SUV worth Tk 50 lakh.