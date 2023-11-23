Retired officials, vested quarter trying to create 1/11 situation

371 prominent citizens issue statement

Some retired government officials and a vested quarter are trying to create another "one-eleven situation" by trying to kill democracy, said 371 prominent citizens, teachers, and professionals.

In a statement today, they said, the quarter is demanding for caretaker government which was already cancelled by the supreme court.

On Wednesday, a total of 141 retired government officials issued a statement calling for the cancellation of the polls schedule and the release of the opposition leaders and activists for the national interest.

Today's statement condemned the earlier one saying terming it conspiracy to thwart elections".

"Election is the pathway of changing power in a democratic process. We believe if all parties join the polls leaving the path of anarchy in the name of movement, the polls will be free, fair, and neutral," reads the statement, signed by Professor Syed Abul Barq Alvi, former dean of Dhaka University's faculty of Fine Arts .

The signatories include Emeritus Prof Bazlul Haque Khondker, Abul Hashem Khan, Rafiqun Nabi, former DU VCs AK Azad Chowdhury, and Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, actor Pijush Bandyopadhyay, cartoonist Shishir Bhattacharjee, journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, and others.